KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 27, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,101.25 High: 5,131.11 Low: 5,066.84 Net Change: (-) 28.39 Volume ('000): 329,765 Value ('000): 10,122,575 Makt Cap 1,167,029,574,612 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,942.70 NET CH. (+) 0.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,577.24 NET CH. (-) 20.89 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,458.97 NET CH. (-) 27.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,901.32 NET CH. (-) 21.45 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,696.00 NET CH. (+) 14.69 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-August-2021 ====================================

