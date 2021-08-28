Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
28 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 27, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,101.25
High: 5,131.11
Low: 5,066.84
Net Change: (-) 28.39
Volume ('000): 329,765
Value ('000): 10,122,575
Makt Cap 1,167,029,574,612
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,942.70
NET CH. (+) 0.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,577.24
NET CH. (-) 20.89
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,458.97
NET CH. (-) 27.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,901.32
NET CH. (-) 21.45
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,696.00
NET CH. (+) 14.69
------------------------------------
As on: 27-August-2021
====================================
