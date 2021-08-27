KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

============================================================================================================ MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================ As on: 26-08-2021 ============================================================================================================ Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================ BIPL Securities Alfalah Sec. EFU Life Assur. 270,155 47.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 270,155 47.57 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Hum Network Limited 5,000,000 9.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 9.50 FDM Capital MRA Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 14,860 5.50 Growth Sec. JS Global Cap. 118,000 6.00 Growth Sec. MRA Sec. 100,000 6.25 Aba Ali H. Sec. IGI Finex 800,000 5.75 Aba Ali H. Sec. SAZ Capital 100,000 6.00 Friendly Sec. Habib Metro.Fin. 74,300 6.00 Interactive Securities MRA Sec. 50,000 7.00 SAZ Capital Multiline Sec. 314,500 6.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,571,660 6.10 N.U.A. Sec. Bawa Sec. Service Global Footwear 26,500 53.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,500 53.70 ============================================================================================================ Total Turnover 6,868,315 ============================================================================================================

