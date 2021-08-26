ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Russia says it will study Taliban's actions before deciding on recognition

  • President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson says Moscow now wants to see how this would translate into the security situation for the Afghan people and Russian diplomats in the country
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: Russia has yet to determine its position towards the Taliban, and will see how they act toward the Afghan population and Russian diplomats, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We think that the Taliban's dominance, the de facto rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan and them taking most over the country under their control is de facto an accomplished process," Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

He said Moscow now wanted to see how this would translate into the security situation for the Afghan people and Russian diplomats in the country.

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

Moscow is interested in peace and stability in Afghanistan and will likely continue contacts with Washington on issues arising there, he added.

"The situation certainly requires exchange of opinions, exchange of information, so, of course, it is highly likely that such contacts will continue," Peskov said.

Four Russian military planes evacuated Russian and other nationals from Kabul on Wednesday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow held military exercises involving its tank forces in neighbouring Tajikistan.

Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Russian ally and Afghanistan's northern neighbour Tajikistan this week warned it would not recognise an exclusively Taliban government.

Vladimir Putin Taliban Afghan war Afghan population

