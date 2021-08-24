Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union's decade-long failed intervention there.

Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict," said Putin.

Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis

"The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons."

Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.