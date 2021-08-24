World
Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan
- "It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict"
24 Aug 2021
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union's decade-long failed intervention there.
Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party.
"It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict," said Putin.
Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis
"The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons."
Soviet forces left Afghanistan in 1989.
Taliban say no evacuation extension as G7 meets on Afghan crisis
Putin says Russia will not deploy its armed forces in Afghanistan
CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday: report
US to ship 3mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points
Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round
PKR continues to lose ground against USD, closes at Rs165.2 in inter-bank market
Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1
Taliban ask US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans
SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF
TCP gets offers in 200,000 tonnes white sugar tender
Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT
Read more stories
Comments