ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
NETSOL 151.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
TELE 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
TRG 160.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.92%)
UNITY 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,170 Decreased By ▼ -11.46 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,473 Decreased By ▼ -98.21 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,654 Increased By ▲ 18.24 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,049 Decreased By ▼ -41.53 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hire services of an Irish company as a third party for assessing damages...
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 26 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hire the services of an Irish company as a third party for assessing damages caused by the hackers’ cyber-attack on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data and placing safety protocols to avoid re-occurrence of such incidents in future.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the FBR’s data center was temporarily closed down as they had scrutinised 100 percent data till Wednesday.

It has been decided that all required safety protocols would be placed, so it might take some time to make this whole system fully operational.

The safety protocols would ensure that no such cyber-attack would happen again and avert any breach of the system.

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

According to the sources, an Irish company and Tania Aidrus have been assigned to scrutinise the FBR’s data center and suggest ways and means to ensure foolproof safety protocols.

Sources said that the government hired an Irish company as a third party to scrutinise whole data centers of the FBR and placed all required safety protocols to avoid occurrence of such happening in the future.

They added that the government has never allowed the FBR to use pirated software and concerned authorities would ensure all registered software should be used to avoid compromising the safety of data.

Sources said that the FBR had recovered 90 percent data till Tuesday and 100 percent till Wednesday.

However, it is extremely necessary to analyse safety protocols, so that no breach occurs in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

cyberattack Tania Aidrus Irish company FBR data

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters