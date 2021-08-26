Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hire the services of an Irish company as a third party for assessing damages caused by the hackers’ cyber-attack on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data and placing safety protocols to avoid re-occurrence of such incidents in future.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the FBR’s data center was temporarily closed down as they had scrutinised 100 percent data till Wednesday.

It has been decided that all required safety protocols would be placed, so it might take some time to make this whole system fully operational.

The safety protocols would ensure that no such cyber-attack would happen again and avert any breach of the system.

According to the sources, an Irish company and Tania Aidrus have been assigned to scrutinise the FBR’s data center and suggest ways and means to ensure foolproof safety protocols.

Sources said that the government hired an Irish company as a third party to scrutinise whole data centers of the FBR and placed all required safety protocols to avoid occurrence of such happening in the future.

They added that the government has never allowed the FBR to use pirated software and concerned authorities would ensure all registered software should be used to avoid compromising the safety of data.

Sources said that the FBR had recovered 90 percent data till Tuesday and 100 percent till Wednesday.

However, it is extremely necessary to analyse safety protocols, so that no breach occurs in the future.

