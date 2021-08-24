ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points

  • Index had managed closing over 48,000 just a day ago
BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

A day after the KSE-100 Index managed to close over the 48,000 level after almost six weeks, investors opted to book profits with a tense geopolitical situation and faltering rupee value enough to put the investors at unease on Tuesday.

At close, the KSE-100 Index finished with a decrease of 283.50 points or 0.59% to finish at 47,828.71. The KSE-100 has found major resistance at the 48,000-point level, staying range-bound for almost six weeks before Monday's session took the index over the barrier.

However, it took just one session for KSE-100 to fall back into familiar territory. On Tuesday, the index lost as much as 372.68 points in intra-day trading before finally settling over the 47,800 level.

“Geopolitical concerns resurfaced as the Taliban warned that there would be consequences if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond next week. Moreover, the dollar also continued its upward trajectory and traded above Rs165,” said Topline Securities in its post=market comment.

"Company-wise, Pakistan State Oil announced financial results of 4QFY21. It announced an EPS at Rs23.2 with DPS of Rs10.0. Whereas, Engro Corporation announced its 2Q2021 results with an EPS of Rs15.13, up 52% YoY."

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

However, shares of both companies ended lower.

Sectors dragging down the benchmark KSE-100 included banking (63.97 points), cement (62.48 points) and fertiliser (59.32 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell marginally from 397.69 million on Monday to 394.95 million on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the value of shares traded during the session declined to Rs13.67 billion, from Rs14.85 billion on Monday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 43.69 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 30.99 million shares, and Ghani Global Holding at 25.68 million shares.

Shares of 483 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 171 registered an increase, 297 recorded a fall, while 15 remained unchanged.

stocks Markets PSX KSE 100

Unable to sustain 48,000, KSE-100 falls 284 points

Pakistan to start vaccinating citizens aged 17-18 from Sept 1

US to ship 3mn doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

PKR continues to lose ground against USD, closes at Rs165.2 in inter-bank market

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

TCP gets offers in 200,000 tonnes white sugar tender

Wapda projects: AGP detects Rs3bn malfeasance in deduction, payment of WHT

A case of political victimisation?

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters