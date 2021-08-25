ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Australia shares close higher as miners rally, tech index touches record high

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4% to end trade at 7,531.9 points, continuing its rebound from a tumultuous past week
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

Australian shares extended gains to a third day on Wednesday on the back of a rally in heavyweight miners due to higher iron ore prices, while the tech sector booked solid gains due to a sharp rise in shares of Wisetech Global.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.4% to end trade at 7,531.9 points, continuing its rebound from a tumultuous past week.

The tech sub-index leaped 1.9% after notching a record high earlier in the session even as the heavyweight buy now, pay later firm Afterpay dropped 1.2% after its loss widened.

Afterpay's drag was far outweighed by a stellar Wall Street session overnight and a 28.5% surge in software solutions provider WiseTech Global.

Aussie miners lent weight, rallying 1.6% with the country's mining triumvirate BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue advancing between 1.4% and 2.6%.

"Investors are expected to look for clues to the contours of the US central bank's plans for tapering monetary stimulus from Powell's speech at Jackson Hole," Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine Media, said.

He added that risk appetite of investors has been lifted by firms reporting share buybacks plus dividend hikes during the current annual earnings.

Additionally, financial stocks rose 0.5% as the big four banks climbed between 0.08% and 1%.

ASX 200 Energy index rose 0.4% led by Viva Energy Group Ltd, up 5.9%, followed by Ampol Ltd, gaining 2.1?%, even as oil prices nudged lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to finish the session at 13,173.48 points, on the back of strong earnings by blue-chip NZ firms.

Agribusiness firm Scales Corp was the biggest gainer on the index, up 9.2% on firm half year profit and outlook.

