ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.12%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
NETSOL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.61%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.97%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.74 (-0.47%)
BR30 25,639 Decreased By ▼ -237.61 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.23 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

  • The forest, project of RUDA, will be equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems
BR Web Desk 25 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday Pakistan's first 'smart forest' at Sheikhupura's Rakh Jhok Forest.

Rakh Jhok Forest, being built near Ravi City, will be the first smart forest in the country to be equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems. It is a project of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), covering 24,000 kanals of land.

Huawei will be the smart partner in this project.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said that the Ravi Urban is the biggest project in Pakistan and will have a positive effect on the country and its economy. The PM continued that under the Ravi Urban project, three barrages at the river will be constructed and filtration plants will ensure the provision of clean water to the public.

One million people will gain employment and 30 more industries will be built ,which will lead to the country collecting more revenue, the PM said.

He said that as per the government's estimation, through this comprehensive project, $40 billion will be generated for the economy.

The PM further said 10 million trees will be planted in the forest, which will later become a tourism spot.

PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore

He shared that the growth of every plant would be monitored in collaboration Huawei. Sensors inside the forest will alert anyone cutting trees, the PM stated.

During the visit to Lahore, the PM will also hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He will get a briefing from the CM on the political and administrative situation in Punjab.

He will also be given a briefing on ongoing development projects in Lahore.

Lahore Imran Khan Rakh Jhok Forest smart forest

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

Currency: Not in danger zone yet

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters