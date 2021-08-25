PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Wednesday Pakistan's first 'smart forest' at Sheikhupura's Rakh Jhok Forest.

Rakh Jhok Forest, being built near Ravi City, will be the first smart forest in the country to be equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems. It is a project of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), covering 24,000 kanals of land.

Huawei will be the smart partner in this project.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said that the Ravi Urban is the biggest project in Pakistan and will have a positive effect on the country and its economy. The PM continued that under the Ravi Urban project, three barrages at the river will be constructed and filtration plants will ensure the provision of clean water to the public.

One million people will gain employment and 30 more industries will be built ,which will lead to the country collecting more revenue, the PM said.

He said that as per the government's estimation, through this comprehensive project, $40 billion will be generated for the economy.

The PM further said 10 million trees will be planted in the forest, which will later become a tourism spot.

He shared that the growth of every plant would be monitored in collaboration Huawei. Sensors inside the forest will alert anyone cutting trees, the PM stated.

During the visit to Lahore, the PM will also hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He will get a briefing from the CM on the political and administrative situation in Punjab.

He will also be given a briefing on ongoing development projects in Lahore.