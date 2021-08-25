ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khushhali Bank launches 'ApnaMakaan' affordable home-financing

25 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) pioneered another innovative product 'ApnaMakaan' an affordable home-loan that provides the low-income households with an opportunity to own formal housing and improve their quality of life.

This is a unique opportunity for the low-income segment to avail low mark-up house building loans of up to Rs2,000,000 for the purpose of buying, constructing or extending their houses. This facility can be availed through KMBL branches and is repayable in equal monthly installments for a tenure period of 5-20 years. This offering is structured under the 'Mark-Up Subsidy Scheme', regulated by the Government of Pakistan, to support the construction industry and uplift the economy.

President Khushhali Bank, Ghalib Nishtar stated that this new offer is receiving a positive response from the targeted segments of the society, while our nationwide awareness campaign is inspiring them to gain easy access to affordable financing through KMBL and build their home.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KMBL Ghalib Nishtar Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited ApnaMakaan

Khushhali Bank launches 'ApnaMakaan' affordable home-financing

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

China says US army must be held accountable

Taliban say no evacuation extension

CIA chief met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman

Ministry suggests alterations to Water Accord 1991

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

Scope, definition: Nepra seeks to include hydropower projects in ARE Policy

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.