Khushhali Bank launches 'ApnaMakaan' affordable home-financing

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) pioneered another innovative product 'ApnaMakaan' an affordable home-loan that provides the low-income households with an opportunity to own formal housing and improve their quality of life.

This is a unique opportunity for the low-income segment to avail low mark-up house building loans of up to Rs2,000,000 for the purpose of buying, constructing or extending their houses. This facility can be availed through KMBL branches and is repayable in equal monthly installments for a tenure period of 5-20 years. This offering is structured under the 'Mark-Up Subsidy Scheme', regulated by the Government of Pakistan, to support the construction industry and uplift the economy.

President Khushhali Bank, Ghalib Nishtar stated that this new offer is receiving a positive response from the targeted segments of the society, while our nationwide awareness campaign is inspiring them to gain easy access to affordable financing through KMBL and build their home.-PR

