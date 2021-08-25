ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
Pakistan

'Sino-Pak ties cannot be undermined by third countries'

Recorder Report 25 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a veiled yet an obvious warning shot to India and the US, Pakistan and China on Tuesday resolved that the all-weather Sino-Pak ties cannot be undermined by "third countries" which try to target their "bilateral interests".

This significant development transpired in a video call between National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and State Councilor, Minister of Public Security of China Zhao Kezhi.

As Afghanistan is on the crossroad with the collapse of the US and Indian-sponsored Afghan government, the leaders of the two countries reiterated to stand shoulder to shoulder for a peaceful political settlement and an all-inclusive setup in the war-torn country.

The duo resolved to remain closely engaged over the evolving situation in the region in wake of chaos in Afghanistan as Americans and other foreigners stuck in the country are yet to be evacuated.

During the call, the two leaders discussed regional peace and security, as well as, other matters of mutual interest, said a statement issued by the office of National Security Advisor Dr Yusuf. Yusuf was quoted as saying that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan will be brought to justice.

They agreed that the Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used against other countries by terrorists. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. Kezhi said that he was looking forward to visit Pakistan and meet Yusuf once the Covid-19 situation improved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

'Sino-Pak ties cannot be undermined by third countries'

