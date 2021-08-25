After setback, US House Democrats near deal on Biden agenda

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the US House of Representatives appeared to have forged a compromise between centrists and progressives on Tuesday that would enable them to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Democratic lawmakers teed up an early-afternoon vote on Biden's ambitious plan for trillions of dollars to expand child care and other social programs, one day after intraparty disagreements forced them to postpone an earlier vote.

The House was due to convene at noon (1600 GMT) after the Rules Committee approved a deal that would also guarantee a vote by Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a priority for moderate Democrats.

Biden's fellow Democrats have little room for error as they try to approve the two massive spending initiatives through the House and the Senate, where they hold razor-thin majorities.