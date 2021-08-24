ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
European stocks sag but Frankfurt boosted by growth upgrade

  • London stocks dipped 0.2 percent in midday deals, and Paris declined 0.3 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade
AFP 24 Aug 2021

LONDON: European equities mostly sagged Tuesday after this week's recovery-driven global rally, but Frankfurt was boosted by news of a modest upgrade to German economic growth.

London stocks dipped 0.2 percent in midday deals, and Paris declined 0.3 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade.

Frankfurt however rallied 0.4 percent after Germany upgraded growth to 1.6 percent for the second quarter, or three months to June, thanks to strong consumer spending.

That was up 0.1 percentage points from the prior estimate.

"European stocks maybe also got a slight boost as data showed the German economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter," noted Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"Nevertheless, the Bundesbank cautioned on Monday that the Delta (coronavirus) variant could see the country miss full-year growth estimates."

Elsewhere, Asian stocks and oil prices also rebounded further on renewed optimism over the recovery outlook, dealers said.

Asia also rose after Washington gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, as an increase in US Covid infections appeared to be peaking.

A call by China's central bank for more economic support and a move to keep borrowing costs down also provided some cheer to the region, while hopes that Beijing's clampdown on the private sector was adding to the buoyant sentiment.

European stocks extend gains at open

Markets have enjoyed a strong start to the week, further helped by bargain-hunting following a recent sell-off caused by worries including the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations the Fed will soon begin tapering financial support.

New York's three main indexes shot higher Monday -- with the Nasdaq hitting a new record -- as traders cheered news that the Food and Drug Administration had fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is expected to help push up vaccinations.

The positive news lifted global recovery hopes, which had taken a knock this month as some governments reimposed lockdowns or other containment measures.

Oil markets extended the previous day's surge of more than five percent, which had marked the best daily performance in nine months as recovery hopes lifted demand expectations.

The commodity had been suffering hefty losses in August on worries about Delta, but observers forecast prices will get back on track.

"The crude demand outlook will get a boost... now that the Delta variant appears to be peaking in the South and as China lowers local Covid cases to zero," said OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

Investors are now fixated on Powell's speech to central bankers and finance chiefs this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hoping for some guidance on monetary policy as speculation swirls that the Fed is planning to taper its bond-buying programme by year's end.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,093.81 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 percent at 15,908.25

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,663.60

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 4,180.13

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 27,732.10 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 25,727.92 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,514.47 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 35,335.71 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1740 from $1.1745

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3730 from $1.3719

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.52 pence from 85.62 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.71 yen from 109.70 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $66.69 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.7 percent at $69.91 per barrel

