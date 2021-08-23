ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

  • Active number of cases rises to 89,919 after another 3,772 cases reported at positivity ratio of 7.1%
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

Pakistan's overall coronavirus death toll crossed 25,000 on Monday after another 80 people succumbed to Covid in the last 24 hours, as the country's battle with the fourth wave continued.

The country also reported another 3,772 cases at positivity ratio of 7.1% after 53,881 tests were conducted.

As per the data by the National Command and Operation Centre, 1,127,584 people have tested positive for the novel virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan last year. Overall death toll in the country now stands at 25,003.

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Currently, there are 5,390 critical cases, out of which the condition of 89 patients has deteriorated during the last 24 hours. The active number of cases has reached 89,919, closing in on the highest level of 108,642 recorded earlier.

According to a province-wise breakdown, Sindh has so far reported 420,955 cases, Punjab (380,844), Balochistan (31,845) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (157,148). Similarly, 96,390 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 9,656 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 30,746 infections have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 3,107 people also recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,012,662 people have recovered in the country.

Pakistan reports another 3,974 new cases

In order to curb the spread of the virus, the government has so far administered over 46,456,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. Pakistan has introduced various curbs and penalties in order to incentivise vaccinations.

This ranges from the threat of blocking cellphone coverage to provincial governments suspending salaries. Domestic air travel already requires vaccination certificates.

