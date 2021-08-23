ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bilateral ODI series with Afghanistan to be played in Pakistan: report

  • The series was previously scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

The One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will now be held in Pakistan in the first week of September, reported ESPNCricinfo on Monday.

The future of the series was in doubt after Sri Lanka, the proposed host for the three-match ODI series, went into a ten-day lockdown on Friday, restricting all international travel until August 30.

When the series was finalised in the first week of July, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to host the series in the country. But the ACB rejected the idea and decided to hold it in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan issues visas to Afghanistan cricket team members

However, the Afghan cricket board then had to move the series from the UAE to Sri Lanka as venues there were unavailable due to the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

More to follow

PCB Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI series ACB

Bilateral ODI series with Afghanistan to be played in Pakistan: report

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters