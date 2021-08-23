Bilateral ODI series with Afghanistan to be played in Pakistan: report

The One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will now be held in Pakistan in the first week of September, reported ESPNCricinfo on Monday.

The future of the series was in doubt after Sri Lanka, the proposed host for the three-match ODI series, went into a ten-day lockdown on Friday, restricting all international travel until August 30.

When the series was finalised in the first week of July, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposed Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to host the series in the country. But the ACB rejected the idea and decided to hold it in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the Afghan cricket board then had to move the series from the UAE to Sri Lanka as venues there were unavailable due to the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

More to follow