Pakistan, Turkey partner to produce military drones

  • Turkish Aerospace Industries signs contract with Pakistan's NESCOM
Ali Ahmed 23 Aug 2021

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturer, has signed a contract with Pakistan's National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) to produce military drones, the company said in a statement.

The contract will specifically ensure the development of Anka unmanned aerial vehicle.

Within the scope of the contract, components belonging to Anka will be produced and developed. TAI and NESCOM will be jointly responsible for employment, resource, and technology transfer, the statement added.

The contract is aimed at expanding the potential market for unmanned aerial vehicles and to increase the cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, added TAI in the statement.

“The contract we made with Pakistan within the scope of our ANKA UAV systems will provide significant gains to the UAV industry," TAI General Manager Temel Kotil was quoted as saying. "This acquisition, especially with Pakistan's National Engineering and Science Commission, will strengthen our UAVs. It is very important that we continue our historical brotherhood for the gains of both countries. We will implement the human resources cooperation we have made in the past years in this contract as well."

$1.5bn Pakistan-Turkey defense deal comes to a standstill

Back in 2019, TAI opened its first office in Pakistan at the National Science & Technology Park, the country's first.

The Anka UAV is capable of staying in the air for more than 24 hours at an altitude of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) with a payload capacity of 250 kilograms (550 pounds).

Pakistan has also signed a multi-billion dollar agreement with TAI, under which it will purchase 30 modern T-129 attack helicopters. The T-129 ATAK helicopter gunships were being produced by TAI under license from the Italian-British company AgustaWestland.

