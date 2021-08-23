FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has slammed Indian media for reporting false news about him visiting Afghanistan.

In a statement, Qureshi said the Indian media's inaccurate reporting over his visit to Kabul is “irresponsible”. The FM added that spreading misinformation is bad for India's own credibility.

“They should check their sources before reporting the news,” Qureshi said.

He stated that he did not go to Kabul as reported by the Indian media. “I, however, held several important meetings concerning the Afghan issue in Islamabad,” he clarified.

Regarding the current situation in Afghanistan, the FM said that all regional countries wanted peace in Kabul, despite there being some elements who wanted to sabotage the peace efforts.

He maintained that India has been claiming good relations with Afghanistan and Pakistan has no problem with the Kabul-New Delhi ties.

He made it clear that Pakistan has no objection to India having good relations with Afghanistan but New Delhi has to give up its narrow-minded approach for the sake of regional peace.

Qureshi said Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country and it should have a broad-based and inclusive government. “Our focus is not on one group,” Qureshi said in reference to the Taliban.

Pakistan is making efforts for the progress and peace in Afghanistan by creating a conducive environment, Qureshi maintained.

He urged the international community to restore relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, saying that the Afghan people should be given the impression that the world has not forgotten them.

On Sunday, Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

During the conversation, the FM said that Pakistan's highest priorities are safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans.

Qureshi highlighted Islamabad's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations "and others" from Kabul.

The foreign minister assured full support of the Government of Pakistan to the EU in their evacuation efforts.

He underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve that end.