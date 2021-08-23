ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
ASC 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.34%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 22.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.06%)
GGGL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GGL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.5%)
JSCL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.04%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 153.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.63%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
PAEL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.47%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
TRG 164.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
UNITY 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,260 Increased By ▲ 65.67 (1.26%)
BR30 26,196 Increased By ▲ 204.76 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,054 Increased By ▲ 454.67 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 215.53 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

  • Says spreading misinformation is bad for India's own credibility
BR Web Desk 23 Aug 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has slammed Indian media for reporting false news about him visiting Afghanistan.

In a statement, Qureshi said the Indian media's inaccurate reporting over his visit to Kabul is “irresponsible”. The FM added that spreading misinformation is bad for India's own credibility.

“They should check their sources before reporting the news,” Qureshi said.

He stated that he did not go to Kabul as reported by the Indian media. “I, however, held several important meetings concerning the Afghan issue in Islamabad,” he clarified.

FO dispels speculations about FM Qureshi's visit to Kabul

Regarding the current situation in Afghanistan, the FM said that all regional countries wanted peace in Kabul, despite there being some elements who wanted to sabotage the peace efforts.

He maintained that India has been claiming good relations with Afghanistan and Pakistan has no problem with the Kabul-New Delhi ties.

He made it clear that Pakistan has no objection to India having good relations with Afghanistan but New Delhi has to give up its narrow-minded approach for the sake of regional peace.

Qureshi said Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country and it should have a broad-based and inclusive government. “Our focus is not on one group,” Qureshi said in reference to the Taliban.

Pakistan is making efforts for the progress and peace in Afghanistan by creating a conducive environment, Qureshi maintained.

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

He urged the international community to restore relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, saying that the Afghan people should be given the impression that the world has not forgotten them.

On Sunday, Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

During the conversation, the FM said that Pakistan's highest priorities are safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans.

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Qureshi highlighted Islamabad's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations "and others" from Kabul.

The foreign minister assured full support of the Government of Pakistan to the EU in their evacuation efforts.

He underlined the importance of an inclusive political solution and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would work together to achieve that end.

India statement FM Qureshi Indian media false news inaccurate reporting Afghanistan visit peace eforts

FM Qureshi slams Indian media over 'inaccurate reporting' about Kabul visit

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Interview with Dr. Ishrat Husain

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

OIC for inclusive Afghan dialogue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters