ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.08%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.97%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
GGL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.57%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 164.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,159 Increased By ▲ 32.38 (0.63%)
BR30 25,785 Increased By ▲ 176.99 (0.69%)
KSE100 47,427 Increased By ▲ 168.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,998 Increased By ▲ 65.87 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

  • However, number of daily cases reported in last 24 hours falls to 3,239 at positivity ratio of 6.23%
BR Web Desk 20 Aug 2021

Pakistan's total number of active coronavirus cases jumped to 89,673 during the last 24 hours, the highest reported in three months, as the country reported another 3,239 cases at a positivity ratio of 6.23%, a steady decrease in the past few weeks.

During the first wave, the active number of cases rose to as high as 108,642 on July 1, 2020. During the second wave, the active number of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 49,780 on December 1, 2020.

This year on April 30, during the third wave, Pakistan recorded 90,553 active cases. However, the country has seen an increase in its active number of cases from 30,000 to 80,000 during the current fourth wave, shooting from 31,606 on June 29 to 89,673 on August 19.

Pakistan reports 3,711 cases, 67 deaths amid fourth Covid-19 wave

On the other hand, the number of daily cases has recorded a steady decrease, going down from around 5,000 a day to a little over 3,000.

During the last 24 hours, 51,982 tests were conducted across the country, with the cumulative number since the start of the pandemic reaching 17.115 million. Out of the tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 3,239 came out positive, taking Pakistan's overall coronavirus cases tally to 1,116,886.

The national positivity ratio was reported at 6.23% during the last 24 hours, a decrease from 7.86% which was recorded on August 18. Overall, there are 4,893 critical Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

The country also reported 3,027 more recoveries in 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,002,430. However, the novel virus also claimed 70 more lives. So far, 24,783 people have lost their lives to the disease since the pandemic.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, the government is trying to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. Pakistan has administered at least 44,736,977 doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, as per a report by Reuters. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 10.3% of Pakistan's population.

Pakistan receives first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine through COVAX

This vaccine rollout data is reported by the number of doses of coronavirus vaccines administered, and not the number of people who have been vaccinated.

Because most vaccines require two doses and many countries have different schedules to deliver the second dose, it cannot be calculated how many people have ultimately received both doses. However, it can be safely said that at least 10% of the entire population has been vaccinated.

During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 716,137 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 61 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population, the report added.

Pakistan has introduced various curbs and penalties in order to incentivise vaccinations. This ranges from the threat of blocking cellphone coverage to provincial governments suspending salaries. Domestic air travel already requires vaccination certificates.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases positive active covid 19 cases

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Kabul evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new life in UK

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters