ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No 2 job

Reuters 23 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: The AFL-CIO, the largest US labor organization, on Friday elected Liz Shuler, a longtime trade unionist, to serve as the federation's first woman president, succeeding Richard Trumka, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

The AFL-CIO's executive council also elected Fred Redmond, a United Steelworkers (USW) union official as secretary-treasurer, making him the first African-American to hold the organization's No. 2 office.

Trumka, who died of a heart attack at 72 during a camping trip, had led the trade federation of 56 unions representing 12.5 million workers since 2009.

President Joe Biden called Shuler to offer his congratulations and vowed to partner with the coalition to create union jobs and increase wages, according to a White House official.

Shuler, who grew up in a union household, said she was determined to continue Trumka's push to expand the power of organized labor, reduce the income gap between rich and poor while increasing union membership, which has slid for decades in the country.

"This is a moment for us to lead societal transformations - to leverage our power to bring women and people of color from the margins to the center - at work, in our unions and in our economy," she said in a statement.

Shuler, 51, worked as an organizer at Local 125 of the Electrical Workers (IBEW) union at Portland General Electric, working with a coalition of activists to challenge energy giant Enron Corp when it tried to muscle electricity deregulation through the Oregon Legislature.

AFL CIO AFL labor organization largest US labor organization African first woman president

AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No 2 job

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.