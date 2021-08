KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (August 20, 2021).

=============================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER =============================================================================================== As on: 17-08-2021 =============================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares =============================================================================================== Ismail Iqbal Sec. Alfalah Sec. Fauji Fertilizer 500,000 109.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 109.00 EFG Hermes AKD Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 262,500 146.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 262,500 146.65 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Sherman Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 250 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250 38.00 =============================================================================================== Total Turnover 762,750 ===============================================================================================

