KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================= CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM FOR THE MONTHS OF AUG & SEP 2021 ================================================= TRANSACTION TRANSACTION SETTLEMENT SETTLEMENT ================================================= 17.08.2021 Tuesday 23.08.2021 Monday 20.08.2021 Friday 24.08.2021 Tuesday 23.08.2021 Monday 25.08.2021 Wednesday 24.08.2021 Tuesday 26.08.2021 Thursday 25.08.2021 Wednesday 27.08.2021 Friday 26.08.2021 Thursday 30.08.2021 Monday 27.08.2021 Friday 31.08.2021 Tuesday 30.08.2021 Monday 01.09.2021 Wednesday 31.08.2021 Tuesday 02.09.2021 Thursday =================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

