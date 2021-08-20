ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.27%)
ASL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.53%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.86%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GGL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.57%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
KAPCO 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.08%)
KEL 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
NETSOL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.92%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.29%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
TRG 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
UNITY 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
BR100 5,157 Increased By ▲ 30.57 (0.6%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 178.54 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,415 Increased By ▲ 156.58 (0.33%)
KSE30 18,990 Increased By ▲ 57.89 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Johnson & Johnson announces new CEO

  • Gorsky, the CEO since 2012, is stepping aside "due to family health reasons," according to a company press release, which said he will stay on as executive chairman
AFP 20 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Alex Gorsky will step down as chief executive of Johnson & Johnson in January, ceding the role to longtime company executive Joaquin Duato, the health care giant announced Thursday.

Gorsky, the CEO since 2012, is stepping aside "due to family health reasons," according to a company press release, which said he will stay on as executive chairman.

Gorsky oversaw development of the company's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine. His tenure also coincided with a 60 percent increase in research and development, the company said.

Pharmaceutical firms rake in billions with Covid jabs

He has also been at the helm during a recent settlement with US states over opioids, agreeing to pay up to $5 billion over nine years.

However, the company still faces litigation from plaintiffs who have sued J&J, alleging talcum products caused cancer.

Duato, currently the vice chairman of the company's executive committee, will also join the company's board of directors.

"I am honored to serve as Johnson & Johnson's next CEO," Duato said in the press release.

"As the world continues to face significant health challenges, including the ongoing pandemic, I am inspired by Johnson & Johnson's opportunity to play a key role in meaningfully improving the global trajectory of human health."

