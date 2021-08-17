PIA suspends Kabul flight operations for indefinite period

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has suspended its flight operations to Kabul for indefinite period, due to uncertain security situation at Kabul airport.

According to the details, the decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghan civil aviation authority, due to lack of security and airport staff at Kabul airport and crowds on the runway.

PIA spokesman said that the suspension of flights operations for indefinite period was aimed at protecting passengers, crew and assets.

Needless to mention, the flights PK250 & PK6250 were stuck at Kabul airport with 499 passengers on August 15, 2021 due to evacuation of US diplomats and later both flights were arrived at Islamabad International Airport.

On Sunday, the airline had announced to increase its operation in Kabul due to its rapidly changing situation and planned to operate three flights for Kabul on August 16, 2021 with Boeing 777 aircraft to transport around 900 Pakistanis and other foreigners from Kabul.

However, the airline on Monday morning reversed its decision and suspended its flight operations to Kabul for indefinite period, due to uncertain security situation at Kabul airport.

