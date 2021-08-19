ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Stranded Pakistanis: PIA resumes Kabul flight operations

NNI 19 Aug 2021

KABUL: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday resumed its flight operations for Kabul after commercial flights were allowed by Afghan CAA to land at the Afghan capital’s airport.

According to PIA spokesperson, the first special PIA flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport on Wednesday evening. The PIA flight will bring back stranded Pakistanis and foreign nationals back to Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that 900 stranded nationals would be brought back to Pakistan through special flights.

PIA suspends Kabul flight operations for indefinite period

Pakistan International Airlines had suspended its flight operation for Kabul to evacuate stranded Pakistanis and foreigners after mismanagement at the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday.

According to spokesman, uncertainty at the Kabul airport had forced them to suspend their flight operations for the Afghan capital for an unidentified period.

“Lack of security, absence of aviation staffers and crowd at the Kabul airport has led to the suspension of the PIA flights in order to secure passengers, staffers and national flag carrier’s assets,” the spokesman had said adding that the decision was taken after consultation with the foreign ministry and Afghanistan’s aviation authority.

PIA Taliban Kabul Afghan forces Stranded pakistanis

Stranded Pakistanis: PIA resumes Kabul flight operations

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists: ISPR

Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: PM speaks to IG Punjab

‘Taliban meet Karzai, Abdullah’

Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE

Taliban face critical need for international aid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters