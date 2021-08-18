Pilot praised for bringing passengers from Kabul

KARACHI: PIA CEO has praised the captain for bringing passengers from Kabul during adverse security situation at Kabul airport.

According to the details, Captain Maqsood Bajrani, who was the captain of PK-6252, flew the plane from Kabul airport with 170 passengers when the air traffic control (ATC) had told him to take his own decision either to stay or leave during adverse security situation at Kabul airport.

Consequently, Captain Bajrani, after contacting his management, decided to take off the flight.

With his understanding, experience and skill in a crisis situation, he managed to uplift 170 passengers from Kabul and transported them safely to Islamabad airport.

Needless to mention, flights PK-250 and PK-6250 had been stuck at Kabul airport with 499 passengers on August 15 due to evacuation of US diplomats.

Later, PIA suspended its flight operations to Kabul for an indefinite period due to the uncertain security situation.

