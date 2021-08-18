Sweden's once-highest peak loses 2 metres height in year

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's only remaining mountaintop glacier, which until 2019 was also its highest peak, lost another two metres (6.6 feet) in height in the past year due to rising air temperatures driven by climate change, Stockholm University said.

In 2019, the south peak of the Kebnekaise massif was demoted to second in the rankings of Swedish mountains after a third of its glacier melted. Kebnekaise's north peak, where there is no glacier, is now the highest in the Nordic country.

"On Aug. 14, the southern peak of Kebnekaise was measured at 2,094.6 meters above sea level by researchers from Tarfala research station.