KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (August 17, 2021).

==================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ==================================================================================================== As on: 17-08-2021 ==================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ==================================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Amanah Investments A.Shah Ghazi Sug. (Su) 4,500,000 13.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500,000 13.50 EFG Hermes AKD Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 520,360 141.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,360 141.20 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Sherman Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 5,000 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 106.00 New Peak Securities Aba Ali H. Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 100,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 35.00 Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Waves Singer 20,000 25.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 25.75 ==================================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,145,360 ====================================================================================================

