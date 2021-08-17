World
Military evacuation flights taking off from Kabul: Western official
17 Aug 2021
KABUL: Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.
The airport runway and tarmac, overrun on Monday by thousands of people desperate to flee from the Afghanistan capital, are now clear of crowds, the official said.
US forces, which are in charge at the airport, had halted the evacuation flights because of the chaos.
