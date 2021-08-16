ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months

  • Evolving geopolitical situation keeps investors at bay amid low volumes
BR Web Desk 16 Aug 2021

Negative sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index enduring the brunt of uncertainty and nervousness after Afghan Taliban completed their takeover of Kabul by Monday morning.

At close on Monday, the KSE-100 Index finished 257.05 points or 0.54% lower to end at 46,912.79 points. This is the first time the KSE-100 has finished below 47,000 since May 27.

Trading began on a negative note with investors, tense on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, opting to stay on the sidelines. Volumes remained subdued, but clocked in slightly higher than the session on Friday.

During intra-day trading, the KSE-100 lost nearly 500 points to hit a low of 46,672 before recovering some of its losses.

“Upbeat LSM numbers coupled with an improvement in Pakistan's rating by the Asia Pacific Group provided some relief to the deteriorating sentiments,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

Investors will now keenly follow the geopolitical environment that is set for changes amid Taliban's 'declaration of victory' and the fleeing of Afghanistan president.

KSE-100 ends week in the red, loses 101 points

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included cement (70.88 points), power generation and distribution (32.58 points) and textile composite (26.77 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 213.36 million on Friday to 251.80 million on Monday. The value of shares traded during the session jumped to Rs10.14 billion, from Rs9.27 billion on Friday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 22.21 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 19.38 million shares, and TRG Pak Ltd at 13.72 million shares.

Shares of 470 companies were traded on Monday, of which 120 registered an increase, 329 recorded a fall, while 21 remained unchanged.

