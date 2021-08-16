Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh appointed SC ad hoc judge for one year

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated on Monday.

Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh was serving as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court. He will discharge his duties as an SC judge on an ad hoc basis for a year.

Last week, Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh had refused to take oath as an ad hoc judge, it was stated in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, in a meeting presided over by the CJP, had decided by a majority of five to four that the SHC chief justice would be invited to become an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court for a period of one year provided he accorded his consent.

Meanwhile, the newly-elevated judge of the Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar took oath as the judge of the Supreme Court.