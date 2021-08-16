ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
ASC 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.5%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
FFBL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
FNEL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.22%)
GGL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.62%)
KAPCO 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
MLCF 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 149.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
PAEL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
POWER 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
PRL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.39%)
TELE 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TRG 164.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.37%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
BR100 5,068 Decreased By ▼ -22.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 25,303 Decreased By ▼ -230.95 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,913 Decreased By ▼ -257.05 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,782 Decreased By ▼ -73.08 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh appointed SC ad hoc judge for one year

  • Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh was serving as the chief justice of Sindh High Court
BR Web Desk 16 Aug 2021

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated on Monday.

Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh was serving as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court. He will discharge his duties as an SC judge on an ad hoc basis for a year.

Last week, Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh had refused to take oath as an ad hoc judge, it was stated in a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, in a meeting presided over by the CJP, had decided by a majority of five to four that the SHC chief justice would be invited to become an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court for a period of one year provided he accorded his consent.

Justice Mandokhail takes oath as SC judge

Meanwhile, the newly-elevated judge of the Sindh High Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar took oath as the judge of the Supreme Court.

SC SHC appointment notification Justice Ahmed Ali

Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh appointed SC ad hoc judge for one year

China says ready for 'friendly and cooperative relations' with Taliban

Russia says Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

KSE-100 closes below 47,000 for the first time in nearly 3 months

Taliban declare 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters