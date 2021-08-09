Justice Mandokhail takes oath as SC judge

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has taken oath as a judge of the Supreme Court, a notification issued by the top court stated on Monday.

Mandokhail was previously serving as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court. The oath was administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed at a ceremony that was held at the SC in Islamabad, the statement said.

The SC registrar conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.

On the occasion, the apex court judges, the attorney general of Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers, and officers of the Law and Justice Commission were present. The staff and officers of the SC were also present at the ceremony, it added.

JCP recommends Justice Naeem as BHC CJ

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in July approved the name of the Balochistan High Court CJ for elevation to the Supreme Court. After a passage of seven years, a BHC judge has been elevated to the apex court. In September 2014, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was elevated to the SC.

Meanwhile, In a separate ceremony held at the Governor House in Quetta, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was sworn in as the new chief justice of the BHC. Justice Afghan was administered the oath by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha.