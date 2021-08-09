ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,157 Decreased By ▼ -332.61 (-0.7%)
KSE30 18,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.94 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Mandokhail takes oath as SC judge

  • Mandokhail was previously serving as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court
BR Web Desk 09 Aug 2021

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has taken oath as a judge of the Supreme Court, a notification issued by the top court stated on Monday.

Mandokhail was previously serving as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court. The oath was administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed at a ceremony that was held at the SC in Islamabad, the statement said.

The SC registrar conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.

On the occasion, the apex court judges, the attorney general of Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers, and officers of the Law and Justice Commission were present. The staff and officers of the SC were also present at the ceremony, it added.

JCP recommends Justice Naeem as BHC CJ

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in July approved the name of the Balochistan High Court CJ for elevation to the Supreme Court. After a passage of seven years, a BHC judge has been elevated to the apex court. In September 2014, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was elevated to the SC.

Meanwhile, In a separate ceremony held at the Governor House in Quetta, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was sworn in as the new chief justice of the BHC. Justice Afghan was administered the oath by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha.

Supreme Court ceremony appointment notification Oath taking ceremony Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail

Justice Mandokhail takes oath as SC judge

Hike in power base tariff: World Bank irked by govt's 'failure' to honour commitment

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters