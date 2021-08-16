ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,406
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,098,410
3,71124hr
6.85% positivity
Sindh
410,766
Punjab
371,605
Balochistan
31,556
Islamabad
93,783
KPK
152,197
BRIndex100 loses 60.66 points: PSX remains under pressure

Recorder Review 16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Despite foreign buying, Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the outgoing week ended August 13, due to selling by local investors in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 60.66 points on week-on-week basis to close at 5,088.21 points. Average daily trading volumes stood at 260.13 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 253.94 points to close at 25,522.66 points with average daily turnover of 164.587 million shares.

KSE-100 index declined by 320.11 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 47,169.84 points. Trading activities remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 32.6 percent to 306.70 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 455.01 million shares. Average daily traded value declined by 13.9 percent to Rs 11.99 billion.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $3.9million during this week. Total market capitalization declined by Rs83 billion to Rs 8.257 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market remained range bound in the outgoing week, closing in at 47,170points, down 0.67 percent on week-on-week basis as geopolitical uncertainty kept the investors at bay.

Top performers of the market included FCEPL (up 24.5 percent), PSEL (up 6.5 percent), INDU (up 5.9 percent), TRG (up 4.8 percent) and MEBL (up 4.1 percent). Meanwhile laggards included STJT (down 10.4 percent), HASCOL (down 7.4 percent), GATI (down 7.3 percent), SFL (down 7.3 percent) and AKBL (down 7.0 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index closed on a negative note this week, losing 320 points over COVID concerns and lack of triggers.

From a sector-specific lens, Vanaspati and Allied Industries (down 7.4 percent), Glass and Ceramics (down 3.0 percent), Chemical (down 2.6 percent), Oil and Gas Marketing Companies (down 3.0 percent) among key underperformers this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

