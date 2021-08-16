ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan

Senator Faisal Javed inaugurates DAB at QAU

APP 16 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed inaugurated a Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB) facility here at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

In collaboration with Power 99 Islamabad, the university has recently established a Digital podcasting setup to facilitate different departments, schools, and centres at the university in their educational and co-curricular activities.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Senator Faisal lauded the concept of digital content creation and dissemination hub on the campus. He said the collaboration of the university with a professional broadcasting organisation would benefit both.

He also assured his full support for expanding the facility and establishing the School of Media Studies on the campus. Earlier Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, said the collaboration is a part of QAU's efforts to establish academia-industry linkages.

He said the "QAU Radio" and later on the establishment of "Quaid-i-Azam School of Media Studies" would contribute to the evolving and changing landscape of the media and communication industry by providing skilled human resources.

Najib Ahmed, chief executive of Power 99 said the "QAU Radio" will mainstream the knowledge. He further said that this facility will serve as a tech lab for the university and there will provide a podcast facility for every department.

