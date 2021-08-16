Fatima Jinnah National Pride Awards ceremony: Governor vows women's empowerment, gender equality

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the goal of women's empowerment and gender equality is still a long way off, but Pakistan's commitment and initiatives in this regard are very clear, and if we continue to strive together, we will achieve this goal soon.

"Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and other women had worked on the frontline during the freedom struggle, and we as a nation salute these women for their incredible contributions," the governor said while addressing the "Fatima Jinnah National Pride Awards Ceremony" organized by 101 Incredible Women CEOs and talking to the media at the Governor's House here.

The wife of the Governor of Punjab and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar, Justice (Retd.) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, Capt. (Retd.) Rifat Hai, Social Worker Musarrat Misbah, agronomist Zeenat Sobhi, social worker Faryal Gohar, PTI MPA Uzma Kardar and CEO of 101 Incredible Women CEOs Zeeshan Zia Raja were also present.

The governor also conferred awards on the women who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that development of any country is impossible without women's participation.

Despite the social and economic difficulties we face, the number of women in key leadership positions in Pakistan has gradually increased.

"Our country had a woman prime minister, and the youngest Nobel Prize winning woman is from Pakistan. Our women fly fighter jets, serve in the UN peacekeeping force, and we have a female three-star general in the army. We as a nation are proud of our women that are playing a crucial role in the country's economic development and prosperity," he said.

He further said the incumbent government is giving women their due rights and representation on every front and in every project, including the Ehsaas program. Begum Perveen Sarwar said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistani women.

