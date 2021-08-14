ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Tahir Amin 14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended August 12, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.61 percent due to increase in food items including tomatoes (37.47 percent), chicken (9.21 percent), garlic (4.45 percent), potatoes (1.31 percent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.16 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts, increase of 13.33 percent with most of the items increased, mainly, electricity for Q1 (60.81 percent), LPG (57.82 percent), tomatoes (39.97 percent), chilies powder (35.71 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (34.34 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (34.15 percent), mustard oil (34.01 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (32.89 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), and chicken (23.08 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of potatoes (21.80 percent) and moong (20.20 percent). According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 150.88 percent during the week ended August 5, 2021 to 151.80 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 0.65 percent, 0.69 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.64 percent and 0.56 percent respectively.

SPI up 0.12pc WoW

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items increased, six (11.76 percent) items decreased, and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in the weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (37.47 percent), chicken (9.21 percent), garlic (4.45 percent), potatoes (1.31 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (1.16 percent), gur (1.07 percent), tea prepared (0.68 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (0.56 percent), mustard oil (0.55 percent), pulse gram (0.48 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.37 percent), sugar (0.30 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.21 percent), shirting (0.19 percent), maash (0.17 percent), curd (0.15 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.11 percent), and wheat flour bag 20kg (0.01 percent).

According to the PBS, the decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (3.82 percent), eggs (1.76 percent), onions (1.72 percent), moong (1.32 percent), LPG (0.71 percent), and masoor (0.37 percent).

The prices of commodities which remained constant included rice basmati broken (average quality), bread plan, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cigarettes, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for Q1, gas charges, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, matchbox, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

