Soldier martyred, militant killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in South Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military's media wing stated that the security forces witnessed suspicious movement near an army picket in Sararogha area. The security forces personnel immediately launched a search operation to deal with the terrorists.

During the intense fire, a terrorist was killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom, the ISPR stated. He was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from KP’s Mardan area.

The forces also arrested another terrorist in injured condition, who revealed a plan to attack the Pakistan Army check post, said ISPR.

On August 8, a soldier was martyred when a security check-post came under fire in North Waziristan.

The ISPR said that terrorists opened fire on the military check-post in the Ghariom area of North Waziristan district.

The security forces responded in a befitting manner. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid embraced martyrdom. The 29-year-old soldier was a resident of Bahawalnagar.