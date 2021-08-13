ANL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
ASC 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.22%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.39%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
GGL 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.58%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 156.00 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.33%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
POWER 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.69%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,092 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,561 Decreased By ▼ -75.58 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,186 Decreased By ▼ -84.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -68.17 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,266
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,089,913
4,61924hr
7.76% positivity
Sindh
407,892
Punjab
369,358
Balochistan
31,396
Islamabad
92,768
KPK
150,708
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Soldier martyred, militant killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

  • The military's media wing says security forces witnessed suspicious movement near an army picket in Sararogha area
BR Web Desk 13 Aug 2021

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in South Waziristan, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The military's media wing stated that the security forces witnessed suspicious movement near an army picket in Sararogha area. The security forces personnel immediately launched a search operation to deal with the terrorists.

During the intense fire, a terrorist was killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom, the ISPR stated. He was identified as Naik Ziauddin, hailing from KP’s Mardan area.

Captain, soldier martyred in operation

The forces also arrested another terrorist in injured condition, who revealed a plan to attack the Pakistan Army check post, said ISPR.

On August 8, a soldier was martyred when a security check-post came under fire in North Waziristan.

The ISPR said that terrorists opened fire on the military check-post in the Ghariom area of North Waziristan district.

Three FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan

The security forces responded in a befitting manner. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Shahid embraced martyrdom. The 29-year-old soldier was a resident of Bahawalnagar.

statement ISPR arrest South Waziristan Soldier martyred terrorist killed Sararogha

Soldier martyred, militant killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan to get 'unconditional' $2.77bn

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases reach three-month high at 86,236

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ordinance

Taliban capture Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar

FBR issues tax rates on immovable properties

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

UK economy rebounds in second quarter as lockdown eases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters