Captain, soldier martyred in operation
14 Jul 2021
RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred during an area sanitisation operation conducted by security forces in the Zewa area of Kurram district on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
According to the army’s media wing, security forces conducted an area sanitisation operation in Kurram district on the reported presence of terrorists.
Three terrorists were killed during the operation.
