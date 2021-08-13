ANL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
Alien Registration Card will facilitate inclusion in economy: PM Imran

  • Addresses ceremony at NADRA headquarters, stresses on usage of technology for 'free and fair' elections
BR Web Desk 13 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Alien Registration Card (ARC) is an important initiative that Pakistan has taken as it will bring non-citizens into the social and financial mainstream.

During a ceremony at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters, the prime minister said that the newly-launched ARC will allow unregistered people as well as thousands of Afghan refugees to open bank accounts and start businesses, making them an inclusive component of the economy.

PM Khan continued that the real role of government was to use technology and digitisation to facilitate its people. He said that fraud in society and during elections can only be curbed through the use of technology and data.

Nadra to launch process for verification of NICs

He further said that the government will use digital methods to hold a "21st-century election", which will ensure free and transparent polls, adding that the results will be accepted by everyone.

PM Imran continued that technology will be synced with data from NADRA which will put a stop to fraudulent activities during elections.

Earlier, the PM launched new initiatives of NADRA, including the ARC and mobile registration vans for verification of coronavirus vaccination certificate.

He also inaugurated the new mobile applications for the issuance of identity cards and work permits to foreigners. The PM also launched a NADRA system based on artificial intelligence to curb fake identity cards.

