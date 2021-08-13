ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
PM approves NRLP, sets October 1st deadline for its formal launch

13 Aug 2021

KARACHI: A signing ceremony was held in Pak Secretariat presided over by Imdadullah Bosal, Additional Finance Secretary, Government of Pakistan. State Bank of Pakistan has initiated the National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP) for overseas Pakistanis that would eventually enhance the inflow of Foreign Currency into the country. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has approved NRLP in-principle and set the deadline for its formal launch as October 01, 2021.

Further, under the supervision of Finance Division, Govt. of Pakistan, an agreement has been signed between 1-Link (Private) Ltd and eight NRLP participating PSEs (Public Sector Entities) namely State Life Insurance Corporation, PIA, FBR, NADRA, DG Immigration and Passports, OPF, BE&OE and Utility Stores Corp. To facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis; 1-Link has developed an android and IOS based Mobile App (both English & Urdu) for NRLP, accordingly the remitters will be awarded points against each remittance transaction in accordance with the NRLP criteria. The incentives shall be availed through redemption of points. The overseas Pakistanis shall be qualified for many services equivalent to the amount of the awarded points under NRLP.

On behalf of State Life, Executive Director Muhammad Izqar Khan has signed the NRLP - Point Redemption agreement with 1-Link (Pvt.) Ltd to provide exclusive 'Life Insurance premium payments' services to Overseas Pakistanis.-PR

