SAU launches mega tree plantation drive

HYDERABAD: A mega tree plantation drive launched at the main campus of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam on Thursday. Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice-Chancellor along with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) Country Head, Raheem Soomro, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Sindh inaugurated the mega tree plantation drive.

The mega tree plantation drive in connection with Independence Day of Pakistan will be held from August 12-21 at SAU main campus and campuses at Umerkot, Dokri and Khairpur Mirs. On the occasion, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri highlighted the importance of tree plantation drive and added that to combat drought challenges, degraded lands have to be covered with indigenous tree plantation to protect the environment and climate change issues of the country.

He further added that the SAU will plant 30,000 trees of various types at the main campus and other campuses.

Dr Marri further added that SAU students would plant trees and will take care of trees at the campus.

Rebekah, Country Head, UNFAO highlighted the role of tree plantation and added that to cope with the challenges of climate change and food security there is need to plant trees and community and students may engage in the mega tree plantation drive. She appreciated the efforts of the SAU vice chancellor for initiating the tree plantation drive and providing opportunities to all the stakeholders for plantation of trees.

Abdul Raheem Soomro, Secretary Agriculture Sindh said that trees restore and protect the environment.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director UA & FA, SAU Tandojam said on the occasion that forests are the precious natural resources. He appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor for mega tree plantation drive.

