ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAU launches mega tree plantation drive

Recorder Report 13 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: A mega tree plantation drive launched at the main campus of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam on Thursday. Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice-Chancellor along with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) Country Head, Raheem Soomro, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Sindh inaugurated the mega tree plantation drive.

The mega tree plantation drive in connection with Independence Day of Pakistan will be held from August 12-21 at SAU main campus and campuses at Umerkot, Dokri and Khairpur Mirs. On the occasion, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri highlighted the importance of tree plantation drive and added that to combat drought challenges, degraded lands have to be covered with indigenous tree plantation to protect the environment and climate change issues of the country.

He further added that the SAU will plant 30,000 trees of various types at the main campus and other campuses.

Dr Marri further added that SAU students would plant trees and will take care of trees at the campus.

Rebekah, Country Head, UNFAO highlighted the role of tree plantation and added that to cope with the challenges of climate change and food security there is need to plant trees and community and students may engage in the mega tree plantation drive. She appreciated the efforts of the SAU vice chancellor for initiating the tree plantation drive and providing opportunities to all the stakeholders for plantation of trees.

Abdul Raheem Soomro, Secretary Agriculture Sindh said that trees restore and protect the environment.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director UA & FA, SAU Tandojam said on the occasion that forests are the precious natural resources. He appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor for mega tree plantation drive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAU UNFAO Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri Raheem Soomro mega tree plantation drive

SAU launches mega tree plantation drive

Taliban protest against US air strikes

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Delta variant crimps oil demand outlook: IEA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.