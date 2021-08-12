ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder
Aug 12, 2021
Markets

Saudi and Qatar stocks tread water amid Delta fears

  • The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia ended flat, with Banque Saudi Fransi declining 2%
  • Index opened on the upside supported by US inflation figures and oil prices
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

Saudi Arabia's and Qatar's stocks gave up early gains to close flat on Thursday, amid fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment.

The GCC stock markets were impacted by fears of an economic slowdown as China takes steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus, said Daniel Takieddine, senior market analyst at FXPrimus.

"The second-largest economy has seen significant increases in COVID cases, which increased concerns about an economic slowdown and disruptions of the global trade network."

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia ended flat, with Banque Saudi Fransi declining 2%.

In early trade, the index opened on the upside supported by US inflation figures and oil prices.

Major Gulf bourses ease, banks buoy Saudi index

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, declined after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand.

However, the index was able to register its third weekly gain.

In Qatar, the index was also flat.

Qatar's emir on Wednesday named an ambassador to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh in June reinstated its envoy to Doha, in another sign of improved ties after rival Gulf states agreed this year to end a long-running dispute.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt markets were closed for a public holiday.

