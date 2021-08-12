ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
World

Turkey says Kabul airport issue to ‘take shape’ in coming days

  • He was speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad as Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday
Reuters 12 Aug 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that it would be beneficial for Kabul airport to remain open and that the issue will "take shape" in the coming days.

He was speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad as Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, and after a US defence official said US intelligence believed the Taliban could take over Kabul within 90 days.

PM offers assistance to Turkey on coping with forest fires

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. In exchange, President Tayyip Erdogan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met.

Turkish, US defence ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday

Tayyip Erdogan United States NATO US intelligence Hulusi Akar Turkish Defence Minister

