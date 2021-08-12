ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accused the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) of spreading anti-Pakistan agenda on social media at the behest of India and Afghanistan.

Addressing a joint presser with the National Security Advisor (NSA), Dr Moeed Yusuf, the minister said, fake news against Pakistan is being spread on social media. “Some of our own people are involved in this campaign at the behest of India,” he said.

The PTM, he said, is instrumental in the trend on social media under the hashtag “SanctionPakistan”.

The minister said the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has analysed social media data of the last two years, which, he said, establishes the fact that anti-Pakistan trends on social media are carried from India and Afghanistan.

The PTM ran 150 trends and was behind 3.7 million tweets, majority of which emanated from India, he said.

“SanctionPakistan trend was tweeted 800,000 times. PTM was behind 30,000 tweets related to Karima Baloch and 10,000 tweets related to Usman Kakar’s death,” Chaudhry said

Corruption drowns nations and Afghanistan is an example: Fawad

Some anti-Pakistan social media trends were sponsored by Israel as well, he said.

“Unfortunately, some of Pakistan’s political parties also contributed in spreading filthy propaganda against Pakistan,” the minister said.

He said social media trends launched by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were supported by India.

“Fake news is spreading on social media and Pakistan’s media also contributes to spreading these trends. There was fake news about Zulfi Bukhari’s visit to Israel and other rumours that became trends. A trend was launched from India regarding the Noor Mukadam murder case that Pakistan is not a safe country for women,” the minister said.

Dr Yusuf said India’s NSA has a budget of 3.33 billion rupees to run fake propaganda against Pakistan.

“Our think tanks have provided evidence that campaigns against Pakistan on social media are being run by India and Afghanistan. These social media trends are being run in a coordinated manner,” he said.

'Pakistan not a spokesman for Taliban,' says PM

The NSA said Pakistan decided to “unveil all such conspiracies against the country.”

“Anti-Pakistan trends are being run on the themes based on sub-nationalism, targeting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) directly, putting Pakistan in black list of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and holding Pakistan responsible for chaos in Afghanistan,” the NSA said.

Dr Yusuf said these trends are generated and supported with the help of artificial intelligence. The NSA said Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood, adding that the only solution to the Afghan conflict is dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry Dr Moeed Yusuf fatf CPEC NSA TLP Zulfi Bukhari Pashtun Tahafuz Movement SanctionPakistan

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters