ANL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
ASC 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
GGL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.95%)
HUMNL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 152.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.65%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
TELE 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TRG 158.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.88%)
UNITY 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,109 Decreased By ▼ -7.64 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,481 Decreased By ▼ -112.07 (-0.44%)
KSE100 47,345 Decreased By ▼ -32.17 (-0.07%)
KSE30 18,921 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

Abdul Rasheed Azad Updated 12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday announced no citizen will be allowed air travel after September 10 without complete coronavirus vaccination certificates.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the NCOC, which was held here under the NCOC chief Asad Umar and was attended by other relevant officials to discuss and review ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting declared coronavirus vaccination certificate mandatory for air travel after September 10.

The forum announced that the partial vaccination certificate would become invalid after September 10, whereas all the provinces had been informed regarding this decision.

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated individuals from Aug 1

The interval between the first and second doses of all types of vaccines was reduced from 42 days to 28 days, the forum informed.

The decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and medical experts, it added.

The forum had underlined that the early completion of vaccination process was useful in reducing the disease prevalence and spread in the country.

The NCOC also took a major decision to speed up vaccination process across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, on Wednesday, reported 4,856 Covid-19 cases and 81 Covid-19 deaths taking the cases tally to 1,080,360 since the pandemic outbreak, and death tally to 24,085.

According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio in the past 24 hours was recorded at 7.50 percent across the country as a total 64,690 tests were conducted of which 4,856 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The NCOC also reported 5,025 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 972,098, which is over 90 percent. At present there are 84,177 active Covid-19 cases across the country, according to the NCOC.

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

Sindh reported 2,174 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the provincial tally of infections to 403,947.

The province also reported 40 more Covid-19 deaths taking the death toll to 6,275.

Punjab reported 1,230 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths during the past 24 hours taking the provincial infection tally to 367,054 and the death toll has climbed to 11,256.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported 476 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths over the past 24 hours taking the provincial tally of Covid-19 cases to 149,532 and the death toll has climbed to 4,588. Balochistan has reported 64 new Covid-19 infections and no coronavirus death in the past 24 hours, after the emergence of 64 new cases the provincial tally of coronavirus infections has jumped to 31,298 and death toll stands at 332 since the pandemic outbreak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Asad Umar air travel covid vaccine Travel restrictions COVID cases vaccination certificate fourth Covid wave

Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

ECC approves ‘remittance loyalty’ plan

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

‘#SanctionPakistan’, other anti-state trends on social media: NSA, minister say PTM a major ‘contributor’

Oil, ghee import on sugar-wheat pattern likely

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with World Bank

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters