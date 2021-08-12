Air travel: Complete vaccination certificates a must after September 10

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday announced no citizen will be allowed air travel after September 10 without complete coronavirus vaccination certificates.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the NCOC, which was held here under the NCOC chief Asad Umar and was attended by other relevant officials to discuss and review ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting declared coronavirus vaccination certificate mandatory for air travel after September 10.

The forum announced that the partial vaccination certificate would become invalid after September 10, whereas all the provinces had been informed regarding this decision.

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated individuals from Aug 1

The interval between the first and second doses of all types of vaccines was reduced from 42 days to 28 days, the forum informed.

The decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and medical experts, it added.

The forum had underlined that the early completion of vaccination process was useful in reducing the disease prevalence and spread in the country.

The NCOC also took a major decision to speed up vaccination process across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, on Wednesday, reported 4,856 Covid-19 cases and 81 Covid-19 deaths taking the cases tally to 1,080,360 since the pandemic outbreak, and death tally to 24,085.

According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio in the past 24 hours was recorded at 7.50 percent across the country as a total 64,690 tests were conducted of which 4,856 people tested positive for Covid-19.

The NCOC also reported 5,025 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 972,098, which is over 90 percent. At present there are 84,177 active Covid-19 cases across the country, according to the NCOC.

Another 4,856 Covid-19 cases reported as Pakistan continues to battle fourth wave

Sindh reported 2,174 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the provincial tally of infections to 403,947.

The province also reported 40 more Covid-19 deaths taking the death toll to 6,275.

Punjab reported 1,230 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths during the past 24 hours taking the provincial infection tally to 367,054 and the death toll has climbed to 11,256.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported 476 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths over the past 24 hours taking the provincial tally of Covid-19 cases to 149,532 and the death toll has climbed to 4,588. Balochistan has reported 64 new Covid-19 infections and no coronavirus death in the past 24 hours, after the emergence of 64 new cases the provincial tally of coronavirus infections has jumped to 31,298 and death toll stands at 332 since the pandemic outbreak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021