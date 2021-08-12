Taiwan Excellence CSR campaign #SharingIsCaring launched

KARACHI: Taiwan Excellence launched a global campaign on August 11 through a virtual event. Themed as ‘SharingisCaring’, this campaign is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative planned on a global level to harness the power of collective passions, expertise and technology.

The project’s objective is to make a difference in the society by providing philanthropists a platform to work on their ideas about social issues, governance and environment protection. Under it, various social institutions, individuals and NGOs are invited to participate and share the causes they would like to work on. After registering, the entries will go for a qualification review by an advisory committee that will ensure if they abide by the guidelines. —PR

