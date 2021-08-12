2,145 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths reported in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 41 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,316 and 2,145 new cases emerged when 19,978 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 41 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,316 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 19,978 samples were tested which detected 2,145 cases that constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,209,222 tests have been conducted against which 406,092 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.6 percent or 351,579 patients have recovered, including 1971 overnight.

The CM said that currently 48,197 patients were under treatment of them 46,694 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 1,463 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,301 patients was stated to be critical, including 106 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,145 new cases, 1,447 have been detected from Karachi, including 415 from East, 245 South, 319 Central, 222 Malir, 153 Korangi and 93 West. Hyderabad has 160, Matiari 49, Badin 39, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 36 each, Sujawal 35, Tharparkar 29, Umarkot 29, Thatta 27, NausheroFeroze 26, Dadu 25, Sukkur 23, Shikarpur 20, Tando Allahyar 19, Larkana 17, Ghotki 15, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 12-12, Kasmhore two and Tando Muhammad Khan one.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 8,394,142 vaccinations have been administered up to August 9, and added during the last 24 hours 205,055 vaccines were inoculated, in total 8,394,142 vaccines have administered which constituted 25.19 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

