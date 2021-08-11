Pakistan detains ‘unseaworthy’ ship stranded at Karachi's SeaView beach

Pakistan has detained the container ship stranded at Karachi’s SeaView beach and declared it "unseaworthy", and a threat to "human life on ship and property."

“Your ship HENG TONG is hereby detained under the power conferred by section 394 of the Pakistan Merchant Ordinance 2001 due to defective condition of the hull, navigation equipment, and machinery,” reads a notification issued by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Last month, HENG TONG 77 cargo ship loaded with containers came ashore due to high waves and got stuck at Karachi's SeaView beach. The rough sea also caused the vessel to lose its anchors.

The ship is owned by a Hong Kong-based cargo company. It is 98 meters in length and 20 meters wide. The ship was built in 2010 and has a capacity of 3,600 deadweight tonnage.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi also confirmed that the ship has been detained.

"Vessel is not seaworthy due to defective hull & nav equip, weak engine, poor lifesaving/fire fitting equipment. In this current state it poses a threat to our channel + other vessels well," Zaidi said in a Twitter post.

The detention notice also says the ship would be freed after a satisfactory report by the surveyor.

The notice also asked the ship’s captain to arrange for "repair/ maintenance of the hull and equipment".

The government has been trying to avoid oil spillage from the ship. Pakistan deployed the KPT Marine Pollution Control and port security personnel on-site 24 hours a day to avoid oil spillage.

Earlier, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) also confirmed that no fuel of any kind was spilling into the sea from the stranded ship. A Coordination committee formed on the matter has been keeping a close watch on the issue.

Last month, Pakistan had decided to rescue the ship, but the effort has not been successful.