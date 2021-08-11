ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,399 Increased By ▲ 263.56 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,936 Increased By ▲ 124.47 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Treasury yields up for 6th day, expect 5%-plus inflation

  • US 30-year yields also rose a touch, trading at 2.01% after scaling the 2% level on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

US Treasury yields were up for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, awaiting crucial inflation data that may provide further clues on when the Federal Reserve can start winding down its bond buying.

US consumer prices are expected to have risen 5.3% year-on-year in July, according to a Reuters poll, slightly below last month's 5.4%. The data will follow comments by two US Federal Reserve officials that inflation is already at levels that satisfy one leg of a key test for tightening policy.

Fed rate-setters' comments alongside better-than-expected US jobs data last Friday, halted the sharp fall in yields seen in July and the start of August.

US Treasury yields edge up

Ten-year Treasury yields were up three basis points by 0850 GMT to 1.376%, the highest since mid-July. That puts them 25 bps above six-month lows at 1.127% touched last week.

They are already up more than 6 basis points this week and set for the biggest two-week rising streak since mid-March, when the reflation trade was at its height.

"It can be a bit nasty on the Treasury market if there is a high (inflation) number - because those that believe that the recent boost to inflation is not transitory will get extra 'ammunition'," said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

Additional spending mooted by President Joe Biden's infrastructure plans could further complicate the inflation outlook, Sorensen added.

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and kicked off debate on a further $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing.

US 30-year yields also rose a touch, trading at 2.01% after scaling the 2% level on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July.

The gap between two and 10-year yields -- the so-called yield curve which is considered a reliable gauge of the growth outlook -- was at 112 bps, the steepest since mid-July.

