Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Treasury yields edge up

Reuters 26 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Treasury yields rose on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, which will provide clues on the strength of the US recovery and when the central bank might start to curb its economic support.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered just below 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but still at the low end of a recent range.

The benchmark note traded up 2.1 basis points at 1.288% after briefly rising above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.925%.

The Treasury market has gone from oversold to overbought and is seeking equilibrium as fears ebb that the COVID-19 Delta variant would lead to lockdowns and slow the economy, said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities.

US Treasury Yields Steven Ricchiuto yields edge up

US Treasury yields edge up

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.