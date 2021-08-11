ANL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gold inches lower on firm dollar, yields; US inflation data in focus

  • Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation, but a Fed rate hike would dull bullion's appeal as that would increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and a rise in bond yields, while investors cautiously looked forward to US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's timeline to taper monetary support.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,725.98 per ounce by 0048 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,728 per ounce.

    • The dollar index held firm near three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold to retest support at $1,789

  • US Treasury yields hit their highest levels since mid-July after the US Senate passed a massive infrastructure bill. Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

  • The Democratic-controlled US Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint.

  • Wall Street rose, with both the blue-chip Dow and benchmark S&P 500 closing at record highs, as economically sensitive value stocks gained with the US Senate's passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

  • Investors now await the monthly US personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

  • The current inflation spike shouldn't push the Fed to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labour data needed before any changes, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said.

  • Indications in recent days of an improving labour market has raised fears of a sooner-than-expected US interest rate hike, sending gold prices to a four-month low on Monday.

  • Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation, but a Fed rate hike would dull bullion's appeal as that would increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

  • Silver eased 0.1% to $23.29 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.7% to $1,001.92 and palladium was steady at $2,640.75.

