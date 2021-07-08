Spot gold to retest support at $1,789

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to retest a support at $1,789 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,774.

The first round of the rise from $1,749.20 has completed around a resistance at $1,813. The metal has moved into a consolidation phase which may last a few days.

The consolidation may be bound within a range from $1,789 to $1,813, or extend to $1,774. A break above $1,813 could lead to a gain to $1,833.

On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave c which is expected to travel into $1,840-$1,897 range. However, it faces a resistance at $1,806.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,797

For a few times, the metal failed to overcome this barrier. It may retreat towards $1,784 first.

